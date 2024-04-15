EBC Financial Group (EBC) has announced a new partnership with United to Beat Malaria. The campaign of the United Nations Foundation targets malaria, the mosquito-borne disease that claims over 600,000 lives every year. This partnership provides support for the United to Beat Malaria campaign. This works to improve access to malaria prevention and essential health services in support of the UN Foundation’s goal of achieving a healthier and more equitable world.
The UN Foundation brings together ideas, people, and resources to drive global progress and tackle humanity’s greatest challenges. The UN Foundation initiatives have collectively protected tens of millions of children from disease. It has formed partnerships to provide help and hope to refugees, and mobilised communities to take action towards the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.
The partnership reflects EBC’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and support to underprivileged children.
EBC recognises the profound impact of malaria on the health and well-being of poverty-stricken regions. Malaria disproportionately impacts young children. Over 75% of all malaria deaths are children under 5. A child dies nearly every minute from this preventable and treatable disease.
“Being invited to United to Beat Malaria’s 2024 Leadership Summit and witnessing the advocacy in action was not only a tremendous privilege but also an enlightening experience for me,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, the British entity of EBC. “Seeing firsthand the impact that EBC Group can have by actively engaging with organisations like United to Beat Malaria reaffirms our commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve.”
World Malaria Day: 25 April
World Malaria Day is an international observance commemorated every year on 25 April and recognizes global efforts to control malaria. Globally, 3.3 billion people in 106 countries are at risk of malaria.
Malaria is most prevalent in Africa, which carries 94% of all cases globally, and disproportionately impacts young children, pregnant women, displaced populations, and remote communities with limited access to healthcare. In addition to financial support, EBC also seeks to educate its employees about malaria and encourage them to get involved. EBC employees will participate in the Move Against Malaria 5K (April 25-May 5), a remote 5K run held worldwide to raise funds and awareness for malaria.