Dynatrace partners with Lloyds Banking Group to reduce IT carbon emissions. Source: Shutterstock.com

Global technology vendor, Dynatrace, is working with Lloyds Banking Group to measure the environmental carbon impact of its IT ecosystem. The collaboration aims to boost the UK’s largest retail bank by market share meet its sustainability goals.

Specifically, Dynatrace is using insights and feedback from the bank to further develop its Dynatrace Carbon Impact offering.

The app translates utilisation metrics, including CPU, memory, disk, and network I/O, into their CO2 equivalent (CO2e). It also provides actionable guidance for how to reduce the overall IT carbon footprint. Additionally, it details energy and CO2e consumption per source with filters to help narrow the focus to high-impact areas.

For example, it highlights underutilised instances in a data centre along with top CO2e emitters within a distinct host group.

Dynatrace Carbon Impact app

Klaus Enzenhofer, Product Lead at Dynatrace, said: “Dynatrace successfully rolled out the Carbon Impact app last year. We’ve been working with Lloyds Banking Group to develop it further to support our customers’ hybrid and multicloud environments. This has allowed us to accelerate and focus on our product development while helping our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Kevin Bird, Operational Performance and Analytics Lead at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Working with Dynatrace has helped us to assess the visibility and impact of our IT carbon emissions. Our sustainability efforts require deep granularity. Collaborating together has allowed us to see where our efforts are most impactful in the context of our broader IT architecture. This helps us identify more meaningful opportunities to optimise our digital infrastructure. This will be a critical step as we work to reduce operational sector direct carbon emissions by at least 75%.”

