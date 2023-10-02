Dubai Islamic Bank partners with HPE GreenLake. Source: Shutterstock.com

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to modernise its core banking system. In doing so it will deliver improved customer experience and launch new services and digital products. In addition, the deployment of a comprehensive set of HPE Aruba Networking wireless solutions will enhance DIB’s connectivity and mobility capabilities as well as overall network security.

DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second largest in the world. Driven by the bank’s customer-centric approach and its commitment to sustainable digital transformation, DIB aims to instill simplicity and convenience in all its offerings by providing a personal and engaging experience.

Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at DIB, said: “We aim to become the most progressive Islamic financial institution in the world and align with the UAE Government’s vision for innovation and modernised services. We constantly refine our services and develop new solutions, taking into account our customers’ needs throughout their journey with DIB.

“We’re continuously shaping our banking experience to be more intuitive, straightforward, and personalised. We have dedicated ourselves to provide banking that is simple to understand. Consequently, we set the same standard for all technology we deploy. In partnership with HPE, we are delivering an easy-to-use solution with cloud-experience in a secure and compliant environment.”

Dubai Islamic Bank is focusing on agility

One key focus for DIB is to be highly agile. Delivering optimal solutions wherever needed. To ensure this kind of agility, flexible and easily scalable IT as well as broad visibility across the estate is needed so the bank can quickly respond to the constantly evolving business requirements. This will enable DIB to optimise internal operations and processes and predict future resource requirements as they grow.

Ahmad Alkhallafi, managing director for UAE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: “We are proud to support DIB in their efforts to provide the highest standard of customer experience. With HPE GreenLake and the HPE Aruba Networking secure Wi-Fi platform, DIB will boost their ability to offer customers unique services. Doing so by providing their employees with the tools, seamless connectivity, and compute needed to strengthen collaboration between the teams. This will drive long-term efficiency and growth for the bank as they create new satisfying experiences.”