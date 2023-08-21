Dock teams up with Feedzai credit: shutterstock.com

LatAm-based B2B payments and banking fintech, Dock, is partnering with fraud and AML provider Feedzai. The collaboration aims to provide new options for security solutions to Dock customers in Latin America.

Clients will be able to access Feedzai’s RiskOps Platform. There are also plans to integrate Feedzai’s money laundering prevention tools, ensuring a 360º view of real-time risks. The platform also provides a native behavioural biometrics module for customers interested in adding a digital footprint to transactional analysis.

“We are providing our customers with another cloud-first technology solution. It is one that delivers a personalised approach to cyber threat detection and assessment based on machine learning models and supported by Dock’s expertise. This partnership is aligned with our Latin American expansion strategy. The new feature makes it possible for us to understand even better the needs of our customers throughout the region,” said Armando Junior, Risk Director at Dock.

Feedzai operates based on a proprietary framework of advanced machine learning models. According to Feedzai, this allows stronger threat detection, reduction of false positives and less friction for the customer, guaranteeing a higher level of security.

The partnership allocates a team from Feedzai to help serve the entire Latin American market. “Our partnership with Dock will allow small and medium-sized customers access to one of the most advanced machine learning technologies for fraud prevention on the market, integrated with Dock’s solutions,” said Tatiana Sanches, General Manager of Feedzai for Latin America.

For over 20 years, Dock has sought to deliver on its mission of democratising access to financial services, promoting the inclusion of millions of the unbanked and underbanked.

Dock launches Responsible Credit Solutions

Dock has launched Dock One, the only end-to-end platform in LatAm that brings together card issuing, digital banking, credit, risk and acquiring solutions. This accelerates the ability of companies to offer innovative services to their customers. Dock manages the technology, operations, and regulatory complexity so clients can focus on scaling their businesses. The company powers 70 million active accounts and over seven billion annual transactions.

In June, Dock launched Responsible Credit Solutions on its proprietary Dock One platform. The aim is to enable businesses to offer an array of flexible, customisable credit and loan products to their customers in a way that encourages responsible financial decision making.