That marks a 60% increase in revenue income compared to 2021.

The growth mainly comes from opening new offices in Ghana, Dubai, Cameroon and Ivory Coast. In December 2022, DKK announced that Sam NTI, who joined the company as the country head for DKK Ghana, would spearhead the fintech’s Africa business.

As a result of recent expansion, the company has seen its client base increase by 250% over the last 12 months. That has led, in turn, to a rise in foreign exchange liquidity in emerging and frontier markets.

DKK’s number of employees grew by 20% in the past year alone, with the fintech company planning to add 50% more in 2023.

Khalid Talukder, co-founder of DKK Partners, said: “2023 is the year of scale for DKK Partners after a brilliant 2022, which saw us expand our reach in key frontier markets and deliver world-class consultancy and services to our rapidly growing client base.

“We are at an exciting stage of our journey with plans to open more offices in Europe, Africa and Asia to expand our global footprint, supported by the strategic hires of industry experts and an increase in automation technology to continue delivering our world-class offering”, Talukder continued.

Foreign exchange services are expected to go through a growth period as countries gradually lift travel bans and open up to business people and tourists.

According to GlobalData, the Asia-Pacific region, which in 2022 saw only $91bn in tourism expenditure, will benefit from a sharp rise in international visits. GlobalData analysts say tourists will spend $576bn in Asia-Pacific in 2023, and the region’s share in global tourism expenditure will rise from 9.04% in 2022 to 30.26% in 2023.

DKK has gained traction in the XOF and XAF markets, focusing now on automation technology and a “mobile first” strategy through an app to be launched in late 2023.

Dominic Duru, co-founder of DKK partners, said that emerging markets are “at the core of DKK’s values” and that his company is looking for ways to help local businesses and economies thrive.

“We will continue in our services and products, as well as collaborating with key partners in the banking industry to support both our own growth journey and the journeys of our customers to tailor our platform to their business needs”, Duru said in a press release statement.