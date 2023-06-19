The DirectID, Zinia partnership aims to give lenders a holistic solution that delivers hyper-personalisation and regulatory compliance in perfect harmony.

Customers increasingly expect personalised experiences that cater to their unique financial needs. According to DirectID, its open banking service gives lenders direct access to real-time financial data. In turn, this empowers them to truly understand their customers’ financial behaviour, preferences, and capabilities. Moreover, this rich source of information serves as the foundation for hyper-personalised lending decisions that foster customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With Zinia advanced decisioning algorithms, lenders can automate, streamline and embed hyper-personalised journeys within the lending process. The result, says the firm, is great customer outcomes that retain customers. Zinia’s technology enables lenders to make accurate, consistent, and fair lending decisions. The decision-making takes into account a multitude of factors, including affordability, risk tolerance, and suitability.

DirectID, Zina: shaping the future of lending

At a time when lending is undergoing transformative consumer duty change, the companies describe the partnership as a game-changer. They add that the partnership provides the opportunity to shape the future of lending and empower lenders to deliver hyper-personalisation at scale exceeding regulatory standards.

DirectID is a global credit & risk platform for risk managers. The UK-based fintech provides open banking data and predictive models for smart credit and risk decisions. Its aim is to give decision makers access to real-time data to optimise credit risk decisioning.

UK-based Zinia says that it empowers organisations to optimise their business decisions with generative AI. Its cloud hosted platform, hosts powerful AI algorithms under a super intuitive user interface This is designed for businesses to build AI models directly linked with business objectives. Examples include price optimisation, improving compliance and customer outcomes and increased sales to devising operational strategy.