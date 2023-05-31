DBS is aiming to prevent up to 5.2 tonnes of food waste annually and drive awareness around food surplus. Singapore’s largest lender has partnered with foodpanda Hong Kong to launch a ‘Less Food Waste Reward’ as well as a six month ‘Donation Matching Campaign’.

To reduce food waste, customers can select the ‘Less Rice’ or ‘Less Noodles’ option from 640 participating restaurant outlets on the foodpanda platform when ordering food delivery or using the Pick-Up service. During the campaign, upon checking out with a DBS credit card, users may also receive a foodpanda HK$20 Pick-Up voucher.

The initiative complements foodpanda’s existing ‘Donate a Meal’ initiative. All DBS credit cardholder donations to Foodlink Foundation will be matched by foodpanda and DBS, meaning a tripled donation amount.

Food waste in Hong Kong is a pressing issue. It is estimated that the total quantity of municipal solid waste disposal at landfills in 2021 was 4.15 million tonnes. Food waste was the largest contributor, accounting for 30%. foodpanda and DBS share the same commitment and focus towards sustainability practices and a greener future. So they have joined forces to promote behavioural change, reduce food waste at the source, and deepen consumers’ understanding on the environmental consequences of food wastage.

DBS Zero Food Waste initiative

To build a more secure and sustainable future, DBS kickstarted its bank-wide Zero Food Waste (ZFW) initiative in 2020. It aims to reduce food waste by advocating public awareness of the issue, reduce food waste in its business operations, and collaborate with ecosystem partners to scale impact.

Amy Wu, executive director and head of group strategic marketing & communications, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) said: “DBS is delighted to partner with foodpanda to promote Zero Food Waste. The goal is to raise public awareness on waste reduction and to alleviate hunger and poverty. We continue to strive for creating impact beyond banking. Driving positive environmental and social impacts, empowers more sustainable living to our customers in their daily lives.”