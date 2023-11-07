DataVisor to provide digital banking fraud solutions for Nymbus. Source: Shutterstock.com

DataVisor has been selected by Nymbus to provide comprehensive fraud management across its suite of digital banking offerings. Through this strategic partnership, Nymbus will harness the unique power of DataVisor’s next-generation fraud and risk platform. In doing so it will provide its customers with enhanced fraud protection powered by AI and advanced machine learning.

Nymbus’ technology solutions give banks and credit unions the chance to modernise their tools and offerings. That can range from creating a new digital bank or modernising their legacy infrastructure. By integrating DataVisor’s fraud platform, Nymbus’ financial institution partners can now upgrade their digital capabilities further with reduced fraud risks. Nymbus clients will benefit from holistic fraud prevention and risk management solutions. This will reduce fraud losses while ensuring a seamless customer experience. Nymbus will hope this will be a notable advancement in today’s digital evolution journey.

DataVistor delivers real time fraud detection

Michelle Prohaska, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Nymbus, said: “Our partnership with DataVisor is a crucial piece of our strategic roadmap, allowing our customers to realise fraud-safe growth as they expand. DataVisor’s cutting-edge platform, coupled with its advanced Generative AI and sophisticated machine learning technology, empowers our clients to innovate with increased confidence, security, and agility, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner to their organisations.”

DataVisor’s machine learning includes supervised and unsupervised machine learning models and futureproof cloud architecture. It delivers real-time data orchestration, powerful fraud detection and decisioning. This ensures Nymbus’ partners and customers access to scalable and cost-effective solutions at the forefront of technology.

Yinglian Xie, CEO and Co-founder of DataVisor, commented: “We at DataVisor are very excited about our partnership with Nymbus, which will introduce fraud solutions to enable their bank and credit union partners to elevate their digital banking offerings. Together, we’re pioneering a transformative phase in financial services, combining state-of-the-art tech with a steadfast focus on fraud security, delivering unparalleled digital banking quality for customers.”

