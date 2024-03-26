DataVisor launches new AI-powered end-to-end solution. Source: Shutterstock.com

DataVisor has announced the launch of its latest offering: a modern end-to-end anti-money laundering (AML) solution boasting cutting-edge technology and comprehensive functionalities powered by sophisticated machine learning and AI.

Amidst increasing regulatory compliance requirements and the growing complexity of financial crime tactics, this solution stands out for its ability to cover the entire AML workflow, while fitting seamlessly into customers’ current workflows.

The solution integrates with DataVisor’s AI-powered fraud platform natively, offering a unified fraud and anti-money laundering (FRAML) approach. This helps combat increasingly sophisticated financial crimes and align with the industry trend of merging these operations. In contrast to legacy solutions that were plagued by outdated rules, siloed data, and high false positive rates, DataVisor’s AML solution is fully customisable, supports a wide range of AML risk profiles and programs, and enhances efficiency by reducing false positives dramatically.

DataVisor’s modern AML solution also eliminates the inefficiencies of disconnected processes of legacy systems. It proactively improves the detection of new and emerging money laundering activities, mitigating the risks of regulatory fines.

The benefits of DataVisor’s AML solution

DataVisor’s AML solution benefits from: a comprehensive end-to-end solution, enhanced detection and reduced false positives, increased operational efficiency and reduced costs, centralised insights and monitoring and fast and flexible integration:

Fang Yu, DataVisor co-founder and chief product officer, said: “At DataVisor, we are committed to empowering our customers with award-winning solutions and future proof technology to combat financial crimes more effectively and efficiently. The substantial interest we’ve seen from financial institutions highlights the imperative need to address the challenges posed by outdated, legacy AML technology. FIs partnering with DataVisor are already witnessing the benefits of our industry-leading FRAML solution. Our focus on continued innovation ensures that we not only meet the current compliance demand, but also remain agile to anticipate and counteract future financial crimes.”

