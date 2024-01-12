Backbase has made an agreement with Danske Bank. The agreement provides Danske Bank with access to Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform. This will be progressively implemented across its digital channels in the coming years. This will enable Danske Bank to offer its customers a continuously improved digital customer experience, as the enhanced flexibility allows it to tailor its business operations around customer journeys.
Frans Woelders, Chief Operating Officer at Danske Bank, said: “This engagement is a testament to our customer focus and our commitment to ensuring the best digital banking experience for the future. A new platform that works across the web, mobile apps, and our adviser tools is one of the ambitions in Danske Bank’s Forward ’28 strategy, and the agreement with Backbase is the next step towards achieving that ambition.”
The Engagement Banking Platform to offer Danske Bank customers an improved digital experience
The Engagement Banking Platform will play a big role in achieving the modernisation and simplification of the existing IT landscape by reducing the number of silo-ed channel applications. It will be a mobile-first engagement model, establishing a customer-centric approach, seamlessly guiding customers between automated and expert advice.
It will be a unified platform, consolidating data, business logic, and workflows into a single, customer-centric platform for efficient journey orchestration, benefiting both customers and bank employees. The platform boasts its agility, enhancing flexibility to swiftly implement business capabilities and adapt to evolving market dynamics.
Christian Bornfeld, Head of Personal Customers and Financial Crime Risk and Prevention at Danske Bank, commented: “This platform will allow us to take our interaction with customers through our digital solutions to the next level and to introduce enhancements at greater speed than ever before. It will thus enable us to provide market-leading convenience and personalization for our customers with great insights, increased proactivity, and easy access to assistance and advice.”
Jouk Pleiter, Founder and CEO of Backbase, added: “We are thrilled to announce the engagement with Danske Bank, a visionary collaboration set to redefine the future of banking. Together, we will execute a bank-wide, digital transformation program and elevate Danske Bank’s customer experience to new heights.”
