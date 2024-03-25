Danske Bank partners with Amazon Web Services. Source: Shutterstock.com

Danske Bank has signed a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Danske Bank hopes to become a more efficient bank, through offering its customers new digital solutions, more self-service options, and quick access to daily banking needs. Additional investments in digitalisation and cloud technology will also look to improve its customers’ experience.



Danske Bank will migrate selected infrastructure, applications, and data, including systems for personal, business and institutional customers, to AWS. The collaboration will give it access to applications, services and functionality on cloud and optimise and modernise our applications by applying AWS technologies.

Danske Bank invests in cloud technology

Frans Woelders, COO of Danske Bank, said: “We are and continue to be a leading bank in a digital age, and therefore we are investing significantly in digitalisation and technology to provide a better banking experience and drive operational efficiency. Our customers are becoming increasingly digital, and we focus on addressing their expectations for online services and on becoming a simple, efficient, and secure bank in line with our Forward’28 strategy.



“Working with the latest technology enables us to nurture innovation and give employees the opportunity to upskill, while allowing the bank to become a more attractive employer to prospective talent. AWS’s global infrastructure and comprehensive cloud capabilities will enable our developers to quickly build, test and launch next-generation banking services in compliance with security, regulatory and sustainability requirements.”



Danske Bank will also provide AWS training to more than 1,500 employees and embed cloud skills into management courses to accelerate cloud adoption. The bank has also launched a company-wide tech transformation focused on greater use of cloud technology, data and AI to speed up the development of innovative customer solutions. By moving to AWS, it aims to scale these productivity gains across the entire organisation.