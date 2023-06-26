Infosys has signed a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale. According to the bank, the collaboration will help it achieve its strategic priorities. These include better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions.

In a bid to accelerate the bank’s technology transformation, and improve productivity, Danske Bank chose Infosys as its strategic partner.

Deal includes Danske IT centre in India and 1,400 employees

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank’s IT centre in India and its 1,400 employees. Infosys said it will accelerate the bank’s digital agenda by significantly enhancing its IT operations and capabilities. These are powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms and services that support operations.

Frans Woelders, COO, Danske Bank, said: “Our Forward ’28 strategy sets clear ambitions for Danske Bank to be a leading bank in a digital age. This is backed by significant investments in digitalisation and technology. Plans include further developing our customer-facing digital solutions. Modernising our technology infrastructure will enable even better customer experiences and drive operational efficiency. We have a strong starting point. We want to further accelerate our digital and technology transformation.

“We have conducted a thorough process to find a partner that can help us achieve that. Infosys has the tools, experience, and expertise to support us in accelerating our transformation using cloud and AI technologies. Given Infosys’ global presence and scale, this collaboration will also give us access to wider talent pools and capabilities.”

Nordics: a strategic market for Infosys

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, added: “We are delighted to bring our rich experience in financial services transformation to work for Danske Bank and help the bank accelerate its strategic growth agenda. Infosys will collaborate with Danske Bank to strengthen its core business with greater digital, cloud and data capabilities. This will help Danske Bank create more value for their customers using powerful advances in AI, including generative AI.

Infosys says this collaboration further enhances its commitment to the region. Infosys has acquired BASE Life Science in Denmark and Fluido in Finland. It recently opened new proximity centres in Gothenburg and Oslo. With this relationship with Danske, Infosys says it has further enhanced its localisation strategy in the Nordics. Infosys expects the transactions to be completed before Q2 FY2024, subject to customary closing conditions.