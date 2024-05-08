CUBE acquires Reg-Room image credit shutterstock

Automated Regulatory Intelligence and Regulatory Change Management outfit, CUBE, has acquired Reg-Room. Based in New York City, Reg-Room provides regulatory change monitoring and analysis solutions to the financial services industry. It is widely recognised for its comprehensive and robust regulatory expertise and content with a well-established global customer base.

Its flagship products, Reg-Track, Reg-Impact, and Regulatory Risk Report serve the banking, broker-dealer, asset management and insurance sectors. Reg-Room says it provides tailored, timely and highly accurate alerts and summaries on crucial regulatory changes with global coverage.

Nick Paraskeva, founder of Reg-Room, said, “We’re excited to join the CUBE team and bring our regulatory expertise to an even broader audience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance. Together with CUBE, we’re confident we can further transform the industry.”

The acquisition follows HgCapital Trust’s partnership with CUBE in March. As part of the deal, Hg made a significant investment in CUBE.

Ben Richmond, founder and CEO of CUBE, said: “CUBE’s focus on technology, content and AI to deliver a regulatory compliance and risk platform that is truly transformative for customers is at the core of this – and all of – our acquisitions. When we looked at the sector for highly complementary providers, Reg-Room clearly stood out. Its industry-leading client retention, innovative solutions, and exceptionally high quality proprietary regulatory summaries is supported by a global team of regulatory experts. Combine this with CUBE’s RegPlatform and RegBrain AI automation and it makes for a compelling proposition. Together, we are primed to set new standards of excellence in regulatory compliance.”