Ethiopia-based Cooperative Bank of Oromia has launched CoopApp and CoopApp Alhuda on Temenos Digital (Infinity). According to Temenos, the solution enables a seamless, consistent experience across mobile and web with greater personalisation. The launch will benefit conventional and Islamic banking with greater personalistion for more than 12 million customers.
Ethiopia has one of the lowest rates of financial inclusion. The solution represents a significant leap forward with user-friendly banking services accessible online and via mobile app.
Using Temenos Digital, Coopbank says it has gained a comprehensive 360-degree customer view. This enables personalisation of need-based financial products and services. And it delivers a unified banking experience across various touchpoints, including online banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and in-branch services.
Coopbank deploys Temenos Digital and Core, Temenos Payments Hub and Temenos Data Hub
Coopbank has relied on the agility and scalability of the Temenos Banking Platform for core banking since 2017. The collaboration enabled a significant expansion in its customer base and lines of business. The bank extended its relationship with Temenos to provide an end-to-end platform. It went live with Temenos Digital in September 2023 with delivery partner Xpert Digital.
The strategic partnership with Temenos reinforces the bank’s dedication to leveraging state-of-the-art technology to meet the diverse needs of its customers. In addition to Temenos Digital and Core, the bank has deployed Temenos Payments Hub and Temenos Data Hub. This accelerated innovation and brought positive change to the Ethiopian banking environment.
Deribie Asfaw, CEO, Cooperative Bank of Oromia, said: “The Coop App and Coop App Alhuda Omni-channel are a testament to our commitment to providing seamless, accessible, and user-friendly banking experiences for all our customers, an integral part of our digital first strategy. This collaboration with Temenos, renowned for innovation, ensures the robustness and scalability of the Coop App Omni-channel platform, which aims to set new industry standards for banking technology in Ethiopia.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData