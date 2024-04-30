The CFPB extends its anti-junk fee drive to pricing of mainstream retail banking products image credit: shutterstock

Consumers pay more when prices are separated into multiple fees, according to research released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB data is based on experiments with multiple rounds of buyers and sellers interacting in simple markets. It found that participants tended to pay more when prices were broken into sub-parts and were harder to understand. The research has implications for understanding how junk fees impede fair and competitive pricing. Specifically, this applies to bank products such as auto loans and mortgages. For example, consumers may have to evaluate extended warranties, add-ons, closing costs, and other fees instead of an all-inclusive price.

The CFPB says its research shows junk fees increase overall prices beyond what a fair and competitive market would allow.

Credit card pricing

Credit card products often include a mix of interest rates, late fees, balance transfer fees, annual fees, cash advance fees, and foreign transaction fees. Many credit cards offer introductory 0% APR periods on purchases or balance transfers. But these promotional rates are often followed by much higher standard APRs that can vary based on the cardholder’s credit score. Market data suggest that many consumers are selecting credit cards based on rewards. This can similarly be quite complicated, with varying earning and redemption rules.

Checking and savings accounts

Current account pricing can include a variety of fees. These include monthly maintenance fees, minimum balance fees, overdraft fees, and wire transfer fees. Some banks also offer complex tiered interest rates based on account balances. This makes it difficult for consumers to compare yields across different institutions. Some checking accounts advertised as “free” may in fact require minimum balances, recurring direct deposits, or other qualifications. These may obscure the true cost of the account.

Mortgages

Mortgage pricing can be extremely complex. There may include a wide range of interest rates, fees, and terms that vary. These will be based on factors such as loan type, credit score, or down payment. For example, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) can have pricing structures that include initial fixed-rate periods, adjustment intervals, caps on interest rate changes, and margin rates. And consumers often pay a large number of separate closing costs to obtain a mortgage.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Auto loans

Auto loan pricing can be complex. Interest rates that vary are based on factors such as credit score, loan term, down payment, and vehicle type. Some lenders also offer promotional rates or cash-back incentives. These can make it difficult for consumers to compare the true cost of financing across different offers. Add-on products, such as extended warranties, gap insurance, and credit life insurance, can significantly increase the overall cost of the loan.

The CFPB report, Price Complexity in Laboratory Markets, is available via this link