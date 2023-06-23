Commercial Bank has teamed up with Qatar’s “Discover & Save” platform, My Book Qatar, to introduce CB Coupons on its CBQ mobile app. The collaboration aims to boost the customer experience and provide customers with exclusive deals and savings opportunities.

Designed for Commercial Bank’s private banking, Sadara, and personal banking customers, CB Coupons enable users to earn and redeem special deal coupons at a wide range of merchants across Qatar. With CB Coupons, customers are rewarded for their active usage of the CBQ Mobile App. Currently, customers earn coupons for sending remittances. Commercial Bank plans to introduce additional campaigns where customers will be able to earn coupons for various actions, including online payments and more.

The more frequently customers engage with CBQ Mobile App, the greater their chances of unlocking exclusive offers and deals. As a result, CB Coupons incentivises customers to make the most of the digital banking experience and benefit from the rewards that come with it.

In addition, what the bank terms privileged customers will receive full access to all My Book Qatar offers. This eliminates the need to download a separate app. Through this collaboration, privileged users will have complimentary access to hundreds of exclusive discounts and offers across various categories, including dining, cafes, fast food, theme parks, entertainment, spas, gyms and salons. The My Book “Discover and Save” platform is seamlessly integrated within CBQ Mobile App, providing a seamless and convenient experience.

Making mobile banking ‘more exciting and rewarding’

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank said: “We are excited to announce CB Coupons, a new feature on the CBQ Mobile App in partnership with My Book Qatar. This collaboration shows our commitment to providing amazing digital banking experiences that engage and delight our customers.

“With CB Coupons, our customers can earn and use special deal coupons at various stores in Qatar. Together, we are shaping the future of banking in Qatar, making it more exciting and rewarding.”

Abdullah Soomro, CEO of My Book Qatar, added: “Our team at My Book Qatar is thrilled to partner with Commercial Bank and introduce convenience and engagement for their enterprise clients. With our seamless integration, we empower businesses to provide their employees and customers with access to a vast array of offers and discounts, right within their own apps. Our focus remains on investing in innovative merchant and technology solutions that enable our enterprise clients to better engage their customers and run targeted campaigns. We are excited to contribute to Commercial Bank’s goal of delivering exceptional value and enhancing the digital banking experience for their customers.”