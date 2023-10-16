Collabera Digital has partnered with UNO Digital Bank. The partnership will look to increase and expand its user base through developing and integrating a mini-application in GCash. GCash is one of the biggest the largest fintech and lifestyle apps in the Philippines and is owned by Mynt.
UNO Digital aims to provide online banking solutions hinged on the latest technology. its mission is to provide a single trusted interface to manage one’s entire financial life cycle journey with speed and ease. The company was one of the first fintech companies to receive an outright Digital Banking License from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. UNO Digital Bank continues to partner with trusted and effective members of the banking and financial services industry to help elevate the banking experience to one that is more accessible, reliable, and secure.
GCash provides secure financial services to its users and has been a major enabler of the country’s financial inclusion agenda. The app offers various services like sending money, bills payment, e-commerce, savings, investments, insurance, lending and more.
Growth of the digital economy in the Philippines
The joint efforts between UNO Digital Bank, GCash, and Collabera Digital have made digital financial services easily accessible to individuals in the Philippines. The collaboration has also contributed to the growth of the digital economy by changing the way people conduct business through mobile banking and digital wallets.
Manish Bhai, Founder and CEO of UNO Digital Bank, said: “Our partnership with GCash is significant in scaling and increasing our customer reach. As a greenfield bank, built independently of a larger traditional institution, we have to be innovative in identifying opportunities to grow and expand. GCash, with their 80M+ users and active thrust towards financial inclusion, is a great partner leading to a win-win proposition for both the entities
