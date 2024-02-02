It is, says Club Employés and Weavr, a new concept in the employee benefits landscape.
Specifically, the collaboration incorporates a debit card solution which gives employees the power to pick the perks they prefer.
By tapping the capabilities of embedded finance, employees are more likely to engage with the benefits provided by their employers.
According to a recent study, 79% of individuals quitting their previous job did so because of a lack of appreciation. Club Employés is on a mission to turn this around. It is giving employees a range of relevant offers, discounts, and exclusive experiences to use within their app. At present, over one million active users across 4,000 business customers benefit from the Club Employés platform.
Utilising Weavr’s Employee Benefits solution, the Club Employés card empowers employees to make their own decisions regarding benefits they want. Employees can pick from a huge range of perks thanks to 98% coverage of French cinemas. It also covers 500 leisure parks, 3,000 sports halls and thousands of concerts and shows. It is available now in France and will soon expand internationally. Employees can access over 500,000 offers at attractive prices in both major brands and independent stores.
Employment benefits: lack of engagement an age-old issue
Through the collaboration, employees have full visibility over their benefits allowance. At the same time, they have control over where they spend it, and in a payment form they readily understand. Club Employés demonstrates that employee engagement with benefits can be developed through flexible, convenient, and user-friendly solutions. Moreover, financial services is a key enabler.
Alex Mifsud, CEO, co-founder, Weavr said: “At Weavr, we’re passionate about using embedded finance to revolutionise existing industries by injecting additional value through integrating financial services. This is especially true with Club Employés’ employee benefits solution. This directly targets the very real issue of employee churn resulting from a lack of appreciation in the workplace. We’re excited to see how embedded finance transforms the freedoms of these end users.”
Romain Rostagnat, CEO, co-founder at Club Employés added: “Club Employés has been revolutionising the employee benefits landscape since 2016. It is offering businesses an efficient route to improving employee satisfaction. We chose Weavr as it was the most complete solution. It offers the best combination of speed to market, simplicity to run and seamless customer experience.”