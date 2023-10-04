ClearBank Group Holdings appoints four non-executive board members. Source: Shutterstock.com

ClearBank has announced the appointment of four new non-executive directors at its parent company, ClearBank Group Holdings. The appointments come as ClearBank continues to build its business whilst also looking towards international expansion. The business is focused on adding experience in banking and payments across the globe, as well as an understanding of fast scaling and business transformation in the markets that ClearBank will be entering over time.

The new board will guide ClearBank as it continues to grow, onboard new customers, and expand into new markets. With deep experience in steering businesses undergoing change, and specialisms in financial services, the board will give ClearBank the governance necessary for success on an international basis. The appointments remain subject to regulatory approval of ClearBank Group Holdings.

The appointments

Peter Herbert has been appointed as ClearBank Group Chair. Herbert is also holds the position as Chair of Bank of Ireland (UK) and most recently was Chair of Zopa Bank. Herbert has extensive executive and Board experience with particular expertise in driving change and growth in financial services, with a focus on retail and commercial banking.

Tim Wade as Senior Independent Director and Group Chair of Audit Committee. Wade is also Chair of Audit Committee at Royal Bank of Canada Europe Ltd and Virgin Money PLC, and has extensive senior management experience at a number of financial services providers.

Richard Anderson as Group Chair of Risk Committee. Until recently Anderson was the non-executive Chair at Banking Competition Remedies and is a former Chair of the Risk Committee at Pay.UK. Anderson has board experience of business undergoing major change, and deep-rooted payments experience.

Susanne Hannestad as Non-Executive Director. Hannestad holds board positions at Triodos Bank, Monty Mobile Ltd, Crunchfish and Zimpler, and brings a deep understanding of global cultures, regulatory environments, and operating practices. These are critical components as ClearBank continues to scale, both within the UK and internationally.

The appointments were met with positivity by Charles McManus, Group CEO at ClearBank. McManus said: “ClearBank is a business with great ambitions, keen to build on the success we’ve enjoyed since our founding less than decade ago. We’re delighted to be able to attract top-tier talent to our board and look forward to working with them as we tackle exciting new challenges.”

Susanne Hannestad, Non-Executive Director: “ClearBank is on the cusp of a period of significant transformation, entering new markets, expanding its proposition, and reaching new customers. It’s the perfect time to join this fintech giant.”