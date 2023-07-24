The largest US retail banks dominate hiring in the banking sector for the year to date

Each week, RBI’s journalists explore movements in job postings that shed light on hiring trends in our sector. These job signals provide insights into where the leading companies are focusing their recruitment efforts, and why. We reveal the skills that are in high demand in the sector, and the themes driving current hiring patterns.

This new, thematic jobs coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Citi, US Bank, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase, four of the US’ largest five banks, are the most active recruiters in world banking for the year to date. The second largest US bank by assets, Bank of America, drops out of the top 10 most active recruiters when looking at comparable date for the same period last year.

India’s Kotak Mahindra (fifth) and HDFC (8th) are the most active in the region. Meantime, the most active recruiters in Europe are Santander (6th), Société Générale (8th) and Poland’s PKO (10th). The only UK-headquartered bank to feature within the top 10 most active recruiters for the year to date is Standard Chartered (9th).

For the same period last year (January 1 2022 to 21 July 2022), the US largest five banks filled the top five slots. Last year, Belgium’s KBC ranked sixth ahead of Canada’s Scotiabank. France’s BNP Paribas ranked eighth ahead of the UK’s Barclays (9th).