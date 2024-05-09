Cisco, Sword Ping and FinTech Scotland are teaming up to foster innovation, drive technology adoption and accelerate growth within the financial technology sector whilst ensuring that cyber-resilience is at the core of fintech innovation. The partnership connects Sword Ping and Cisco expertise with the growing fintech landscape in Scotland. And it supports the continued growth of Scotland’s fintech landscape.
CISCO and Sword Ping’s expertise in developing robust technology solutions specialising in scalable security/network managed services and hybrid cloud aligns with FinTech Scotland’s objective, supporting fintech SMEs to scale.
Nicola Anderson, CEO of FinTech Scotland, said: “We are delighted to partner with Cisco and Sword Ping. This collaboration shows our commitment to accelerating fintech innovation and adoption in Scotland and across the UK. By working together to support and enhance cyber-resilience across the financial sector we can also advance opportunities for innovation and future fintech developments. This helps us contribute confidently to the future digital economy with resilient services supporting customers and businesses.”
Promoting innovation, propelling technological breakthroughs
Ishbell MacPail, Cisco Scotland Country Manager added: “In partnering and supporting FinTech Scotland, we aim to do our part in developing Scotland’s fintech landscape. Alongside Sword Ping, by collaborating with FinTech Scotland, we can leverage our knowledge to support Scotland’s fintech sector in promoting innovation, propelling technological breakthroughs, and quickening its expansion in the fintech space. At Cisco, we’re dedicated to fostering creativity and providing state-of-the-art solutions that enable companies to thrive.
Terry Neill, Business Unit Director at Sword Ping, said: “We are excited to be coming together in partnership with Fintech Scotland. At Sword Ping, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower business to succeed in the digital age. By collaborating with FinTech Scotland, we aim to leverage our expertise to support the growth of the fintech ecosystem in Scotland beyond.”
Launched over six years ago, the FinTech Scotland Cluster continues to grow, with 227 businesses currently developing and delivering fintech products and services that meet business and citizen needs. FinTech Scotland’s ambition is to become one of the top five fintech hubs in the world.
