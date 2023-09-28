CIBC provides financing support for investment in Korbyt. Source: Shutterstock.com

CIBC Innovation Banking has announced that it has provided financing support for Clearhaven Partners. The financial support is focused on the investment in workplace experience platform Korbyt.

The financing will support Clearhaven’s investment in the company and its growth trajectory. This will be achieved by helping expand reseller and technology partnerships, facilitating customer support growth, and fuelling additional innovation in Korbyt’s cloud-native software.

Korbyt Anywhere

Korbyt’s SaaS platform, Korbyt Anywhere, is a leading next-generation technology that enables companies to reach targeted audiences and deliver relevant content. It provides corporate omni-channel communications and content management. The technology enables organisations to create and distribute compelling messages, visualise mission-critical data, and boost employee productivity. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide including the United Kingdom.

Ankur Ahlowalia, CEO of Korbyt, said: “Korbyt is on an accelerated growth trajectory with significant investments made in our product, team and customer support. The team at CIBC Innovation Banking is a valued partner to the business as we look to make additional investments in growth and provide best-in-class customer experiences.”

The positive reaction to the news was matched by Andrew Phillips, Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking, who added: “We are pleased to continue our banking relationship with Korbyt. The company has built leading digital signage and workplace experience software, and has continued to innovate and scale at an impressive rate. We are thrilled to support Korbyt’s growth and strategic objectives, and work with the incredible team at Clearhaven Partners.”

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK and selected locations in Europe. It does so at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. The team has extensive experience that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses. Korbyt will be hopeful that CIBC is the safe pair of hands it needed to achieves its goals.