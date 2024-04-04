Chase has launched Chase Media Solutions, its new digital media business, providing brands with the ability to connect directly with the financial institution’s 80 million customers. Chase Media Solutions serves as a key conduit for brands, connecting them with consumers’ personal passions and interests. In turn, Chase customers benefit from personalised offers and the ability to earn cash back with brands they love or are discovering for the first time.
Chase Media Solutions combines the scale and audience of a retail media network with the exclusive advantages of Chase’s first-party financial data, institutional credibility and precise targeting capabilities. The bank’s large consumer base and 6 million small business customers use Chase’s range of travel, dining and shopping offerings, generating insights across consumer categories.
Advantages of Chase Media Solutions
Chase Media Solutions platform advantages include first-party data. With Chase’s owned transaction data, brands and agencies can precisely target customers at scale based on purchase history.
It also includes better ROI and attribution, meaning brands can capture incremental spending on everyday purchases both in-store and online with clear attribution for every media dollar spent.
The launch of Chase Media Solutions follows the integration of Figg, a card-linked marketing platform. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired Figg in 2022 as a step in Chase’s effort to build out its owned, two-sided commerce platform.
Rich Muhlstock, President of Chase Media Solutions, said: “Our deep understanding of consumer spending across categories has driven us to reimagine what retail media networks can offer. Like retailers, we have first-party data and a dedicated audience. But what sets us apart is the unrivalled scale and insights from our customers – having long served as a trusted guide for their financial decisions. Chase reaches across brands, merchants and shopping verticals, providing a comprehensive view of purchase behaviour; this strengthens the degree of personalisation, helping brands deliver offers that stoke consumer interests.”
