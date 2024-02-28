Chase has been announced as the Official Banking Partner of the Home Nations football teams. The digital bank will be working with the England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales Men’s, Women’s, Youth & Para national teams, across a four-year period.
At the heart of the partnerships, Chase will be supporting individuals across the UK from low-income backgrounds by providing access to fully funded coaching qualifications and free learning tools.
Chase logo to appear on training kits
Chase will also be providing opportunities for customers to get closer to the national teams through memorable experiences at matches and training grounds. As part of this partnership, the Chase logo appear on the training kit worn by the Men’s and Women’s teams.
Deborah Keay, Chief Marketing Officer at Chase, said: “Football has the unique ability to drive positive societal change, bringing together millions of people across every corner of the UK We are excited to be working with the Home Nations to use the power of football to support individuals and communities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
“We recognise there are barriers that can make obtaining coaching qualifications difficult for many. By supporting individuals with access to the right resources and tools they need to succeed, we can help people develop key life skills on and off the pitch that will have a positive impact on their lives.”
Mark Bullingham, FA Chief Executive, commented: “Our new partnership with Chase is an exciting opportunity that will help us to develop the next generation of coaching talent across all levels of English football. Importantly, this collaborative programme will directly support people from disadvantaged communities across the country who wish to pursue a future in football coaching. Together, we will create a new pathway for aspiring coaches by providing access to fully funded courses and free training resources so that they can achieve a range of industry leading qualifications.”
