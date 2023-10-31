Charlie raises £23m in funding round. Source: Shutterstock.com

Charlie has announced it has raised $23m in Series A funding with TTV Capital serving as the lead investor. FPV also participated in the round as well as other seed investors including Better Tomorrow Ventures. The capital is a combination of $16m equity and $7m debt. This funding round comes six months after the company’s launch in May 2023.

Charlie helps retirees and soon-to-be-retirees make the most of their limited resources with features including faster access to their social security check, competitive 3% earnings on deposits and no monthly fees or minimums. It also includes US-based customer service and a simple, transparent digital experience designed with accessibility at the forefront.

Since its launch, the company has acquired customers in all 50 US states. Charlie will use the new funds to accelerate company growth and launch industry-first financial fraud protections specifically designed for the unique needs of older Americans. With over $28bn stolen from older Americans every year, Charlie’s anti-fraud tools look to help fight against financial fraud.

Charlie’s three key areas of growth

For older generations, staying afloat financially is harder than it once was. The days of remembering your grandparents giving you some change to go buy an ice cream or some flying saucers has been replaced with fears of fraud and a transition to digital banking. What once appeared simple, is now a much more complicated minefield.

Therefore, with this new funding, Charlie is investing in three key areas of growth. First of which is anti-fraud. Charlie will soon roll out a suite of personalised fraud protections designed specifically for the 62+ population. Using their habits, patterns, and preferences, Charlie’s anti-fraud tools will be a game-changer in the fight against financial fraud. Charlie is also investing in company growth and tech & product development after the recent funding.

Kevin Nazemi, co-founder and CEO of Charlie, said: “Charlie is on a mission to fundamentally transform financial services for the 62+ community and with this new funding, we are able to take great strides in doing just that. Everything we do at Charlie is designed to meaningfully address the unique challenges retirees and soon-to-be-retirees face financially and help them make the most of their limited resources to enjoy life.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“That’s why we’ll soon be rolling out industry-first, game-changing anti-fraud tools designed specifically for this population and their unique needs. I thank our outstanding investors for believing in Charlie’s vision and look forward to continuing to provide the 62+ community the peace of mind they deserve.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up