Central 1, a leading financial services provider and primary liquidity provider to Canada’s credit unions and financial institutions, has achieved a score of over 70% across all categories in an annual assessment, led by the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the world’s leading proponent for responsible investment. Specifically, Central 1 surpasses the average score by more than 155 in three categories among all PRI signatories. Central 1 says that this performance underscores its commitment to excellence in responsible investment practices.
PRI: supported by the UN with 5,300 corporate signatories
The PRI is a global voluntary sustainability initiative supported by the United Nations. It operates globally and is the PRI is led by over 5,300 corporate signatories in 135 countries. As a PRI signatory since 2018, Central 1 is required to report annually on its responsible investment activities. This obligation is part of Central 1’s commitment to uphold the PRI’s six principles for responsible investment, which were developed by an international group of institutional investors.
“Central 1’s commitment to responsible investment is a cornerstone of our decision-making process for every investment we undertake,” said Brent Clode, Chief Investment Officer, Central 1.
“The PRI annual assessment helps us understand how Central 1’s incorporation of environmental, social and governance factors in our investment strategies compares to global peers. However, most importantly, it provides valuable insights into how we can increase our actions to continue to maximise positive impact and financial growth for our credit union and financial institution clients. We are proud to be a PRI signatory and part of the international collective dedicated to developing a more sustainable global financial system.”
Central 1 is focused on increasing its holdings in green, sustainable and social impact investments. This is guided by a responsible investment approach. This includes ESG analysis, screening and integration strategies to direct funds into securities and companies for credit unions. In 2023, Central 1 allocated 16% of its investments to this focus area, surpassing the organisation’s target of 5%.
