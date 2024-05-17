CBA enhances its Sustainability Action Tool image credit shutterstock

Commonwealth Bank’s Sustainability Action Tool now integrates offers from compostable food packaging organisation BioPak, and energy insights from start-up EnergyFlex. The aim is to better help small businesses embed sustainability into their operations, saving money and reducing the cost of doing business.

Launched in 2023, CBA’s Sustainability Action Tool is the first of its kind offered by an Australian bank. It is specifically designed to help more small businesses improve environmental outcomes and reduce operating costs by providing resources to help identify sustainable choices.

CBA Sustainability Action Tool enhancements include

A 10% discount on BioPak’s certified home and industrially compostable packaging products.

Access to EnergyFlex’s new app. This can help businesses save money by analysing energy consumption data and suggesting changes that reduce their energy use and costs.

“We know through our research that the top pain points for small businesses seeking to embed sustainability into their business model are costs, finding sustainable suppliers and a lack of time and resources,” said CBA’s General Manager for Everyday Business Banking Kerryn Saward.

“Our Sustainability Action Tool addresses these pain points. Instead of spending their limited time visiting different websites, business owners can simply answer a few quick questions and access a range of information that best suits their needs in one easy-to-navigate resource.

Delivering better financial and environmental outcomes for customers

EnergyFlex CEO Garry Harding said: “The ever-increasing cost of energy adds real pressure to any small business and impacts the entire supply chain. We are very excited to work with CBA’s Sustainability Action Tool and help small businesses drive down cost and carbon emissions by better understanding the renewable energy transition.”

Founded in 2006, BioPak is a leader in compostable foodservice packaging. “We’re incredibly proud to be part of this project helping businesses work towards circular economy solutions that put the planet first,” said CEO Gary Smith. “We are witnessing a shift in attitudes and significant momentum with regards to sustainability. So many SMEs are looking to find meaningful ways to help minimise their environmental impact.”

