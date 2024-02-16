CBA has commenced a pilot with emissions platform Ruminati. The collaboration provides farmers with tools to calculate baseline emissions. In addition, it helps them to model what changes in farming practices might have for them.
In the first phase of the pilot, the emissions calculator has been made available to a group of livestock and mixed farming customers in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales.
Through gaining a better understanding of what is driving their current emissions, producers can unlock opportunities both within their supply chain and on farm, to identify practice changes which can support both improved economic and environmental outcomes. These could include changed grazing practices, alternative stocking rates, cover cropping, biodiversity corridors or practices reducing chemical usage.
CBA invests in AgTech integrator Pairtree Intelligence
The Ruminati pilot follows CBA’s investment in AgTech integrator Pairtree Intelligence. This aims to reduce complexity for farmers by providing seamless integrations with 100-plus leading AgTech companies.
CBA’s Executive General Manager Regional and Agribusiness Banking, Paul Fowler said: “The pilot with Ruminati is a further demonstration of our commitment to support farmers through transition as they build future-fit farming businesses. The conversation is shifting from curiosity towards intent and from intent towards action. We want to support customers with access to tools and resources which help them make informed decisions, so they are well placed to take advantage of the opportunities to improve productivity and profitability with the benefit of enhancing natural capital.
Ruminati Co-Founder and farmer Bobby Miller added: “We are very excited to collaborate with CBA on this project. Our partnership with CBA is underscored by the significance of our tool being created by producers, for producers. Understanding the unique challenges faced by those on the land is at the core of our platform. This project is not just about measuring emissions. It’s about fostering a movement where producers can own their sustainability story and lead the industry towards a more resilient future from the ground up.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
CBA has a range of sustainable finance solutions offering investment in improving natural capital, business efficiencies and productivity. These include Australia’s first Agri Green Loan, Green Asset Finance, Sustainability-Linked Loans and the pre finance of carbon credits.