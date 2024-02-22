Warren Buffett-backed global consumer lender Capital One Financial has agreed to acquire American credit card issuer and banking services provider Discover Financial Services (DFS) for $3bn. Some influencers are optimistic about the deal, as it would create the largest US credit card lender while others are skeptical, considering the potential regulatory challenges and the current market environment. This led to a rise in discussions related to “Capital One Financial” among the influencers on “X” platform, according to the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics.
Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Influencers believe that the merger between Capital One and DFS could greatly change the credit card industry by encouraging innovation and promoting growth. They indicate that this partnership could establish a strong entity ready to challenge major players and hasten the shift towards digital payments. However, they also highlight concerns over the possible regulatory challenges, noting that the size of the merger could attract attention from antitrust regulators, emphasizing the need for a detailed review by the appropriate authorities.”
Popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform:
1. Josh Wingrove, White House Reporter at Bloomberg:
“Capital One Financial Corp. agreed to buy Discover Financial Services in a $35bn all-stock deal to create the largest US credit card company by loan volume, giving the combined entity a stronger foothold to compete with Wall Street’s behemoths.”
2 .Jevgenijs Kazanins, Product Manager at LHV Bank:
“Capital One $COF is exploring a potential acquisition of credit-card lender Discover Financial Services $DFS in a major move that would rank as its largest-ever deal”
3. Sabine Vanderlinden, Founder of Alchemy Crew Ventures:
“BREAKING: @CapitalOne makes big move, acquires @Discover in $35B stock deal to create new payments giant. This merger is poised to shake up the credit card landscape. What’s next in this rapidly evolving space?”
4. Melissa Perri, Founder of Product Institute:
“Huge for the financial industry. Capital One is making big moves! Love to see it.”
5. Matt Stoller, Research Director at AELP:
“The FTC isn’t the agency that would challenge Capital One – Discover, that would be bank regulators and the Antitrust Division.”
6. Danielle DiMartino Boot, CEO & Chief Strategist, QI Research LLC:
“Potential MONSTER deal. Have to wonder if antitrust raises an eyebrow when what’s “in our wallets” is potential $80B behemoth? @CapitalOne (market cap $52.2B) considering acquisition @Discover (market cap $27.6B) in major move to boost its credit-card offerings.”