Canada needs to double climate spending image credit: shutterstock

If Canada is to achieve Net Zero by 2050 it may need to nearly double climate spending. That is the key takeaway from the RBC Climate Action Institute Climate Action 2024 report. The research aims to offer an unprecedented look at Canada’s climate progress and readiness.

The research is informed by population-level surveys, industry data, and tailored research methodologies. RBC’s new RBC Climate Action Institute reveals many findings that explore Canada’s climate readiness. Climate Action 2024 breaks the challenge down by analysing six key sectors: Oil & Gas, Transportation, Buildings, Electricity, Heavy Industry and Agriculture. Moreover, it explores the most pressing issue or opportunity in each sector. The report is guided by engagement with climate experts, governments, industries and communities. And it explores ideas and actions that can help Canada achieve Net Zero.

“We need a step-change in the amount of capital going into the energy transition. We’ve measured a 50% increase since 2021. This is largely because of federal commitments, and that needs to double again very quickly. The private sector, with support from the provinces as well as Ottawa, needs to carry the transition from here,” said John Stackhouse, SVP, Office of the CEO, RBC.

Canada is making important progress in areas like electric vehicle adoption and home retrofits. The new research from the RBC Climate Action Institute indicates that the pace of change needs to accelerate.

RBC Climate Action Institute Climate Action 2024 report key takeaways

The federal government has covered roughly 80% of the cost of climate action since 2016. The provinces need to step up spending to get Canada back on track.

More than half of Canadian businesses have set emissions reduction targets for 2030. Some 96% of CEOs surveyed are confident they can hit them.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Roughly two-thirds of Canadians want to do more to tackle climate change. But roughly half don’t favour actions that could erode their standard of living.

Government subsidies for home retrofits have helped consumers overcome “the green premium.”

While investments in carbon capture, utilisation and storage are vital in the long run, methane cuts can yield faster results.

Wind generation is now Canada’s leading new source of clean energy, and growing faster than it has in a decade. But 11.5 gigawatts more—equivalent to powering all homes in British Columbia and Alberta—will be needed to meet 2030 renewable energy goals.

Canadian companies: leading climate innovators

In addition to a macro analysis of decarbonisation pathways, Climate Action 2024 profiles some Canadian companies at the forefront of climate action. From family farm operations that are employing biological fertilizers to reduce soil degradation, to manufacturers who are blending the emissions from cement manufacturing with waste materials to create new buildings materials, Canadian companies are leading climate innovators.

“Canadians are motivated to act on climate change. Many are consciously taking steps to lower their carbon footprint. However, climate action isn’t happening fast enough,” said Myha Truong-Regan, head of Climate Research, RBC Climate Action Institute. “One of the challenges is that only 28% of us are willing to pay more for necessities like food, energy and travel. Technology like EVs and heat pumps can help us overcome this so-called ‘green premium’. But they need to become more affordable. We see an opportunity for the provinces to step up their climate spending and help make these solutions mainstream.”