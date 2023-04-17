Spanish lender CaixaBank is leading the way among European banks in its innovative use of the metaverse.

And now it is bringing together its use of virtual reality to promote two other core priorities for the bank.

Namely, the bank’s sustainability credentials and its ‘all in one’ banking centres in Ibiza, Burgos, Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid.

Visitors to the branches between 20 and 27 April will be able to participate in a virtual reality experience that will help them to become aware of how to contribute to creating a cleaner and more sustainable world.

Through virtual reality, the entity will raise awareness in a fun and didactic way about how to contribute to creating a cleaner and more sustainable world.

The activity will consist of a virtual tour in which participants will have to overcome a series of challenges in different natural environments. Participating customers will virtually enter forests, beaches, and even the bottom of the sea, to solve missions that will help them raise awareness about the need to care for the environment. In order to participate, customers must register in advance through digital channels or at the ‘all in one’ centers themselves.

Added to this environmental awareness activity is a ‘CaixaBank Talks’ titled Do you know what little habits you can use to stop climate change? which the bank will host on 27 April in person at ‘all in one Madrid’ and will be broadcast via streaming through the ‘CaixaBank Talks ‘ portal.

In addition, on 22 April, as a tribute to ‘World Earth Day’, 3D images will be projected in an enveloping format on the spectacular large-format screens that are part of the ‘all in one’ centres, which will transport customers who pass through the space to the seabed and disseminate messages of environmental awareness, as well as CaixaBank’s commitment to sustainability. With these activities, the entity reinforces its objective of promoting initiatives that help promote the sustainable transition of society.

‘all in one’, CaixaBank’s flagship branches

In 2019, CaixaBank launched the new concept of ‘all in one’ offices, that offer customers a unique experience that goes beyond the financial. The ‘all in one’ branches offer, in surfaces between 1,500 and 4,000 square metres, specialised attention for all financial business models, both for individuals and for self-employed workers and companies.

In addition, this ‘all in one’ branch model represents a complete transformation of the financial customer experience, thanks, above all, to the application of technology to innovate in all the characteristic elements of a bank branch. The ‘all in one’ experience is completed with a program of monthly activities, such as talks, presentations, round tables and events on all kinds of topics of interest.

CaixaBank’s innovation in the metaverse

CaixaBank Group has launches a number of innovative projects in the metaverse, such as the BPI virtual reality banking branch or the imaginLAND space, created by imagin as a 3D replica of its imaginePhysical coffee.

Likewise, CaixaBank has established a joint innovation strategic agreement with Microsoft with the aim of promoting the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in new financial solutions, as well as creating new innovative work environments located in the metaverse.

CaixaBank, a European benchmark in sustainability

CaixaBank has developed a Sustainable Banking Plan, integrated into the new CaixaBank Strategic Plan. This includes its proposal to solve challenges such as promoting sustainable finance, inequality, climate change and unemployment.

Sustainability is one of the three pillars on which it rests to achieve the Group’s results and three ambitions are established: promoting the sustainable transition of companies and society, leading the positive social impact and promoting financial inclusion, as well as supporting a responsible culture being benchmarks in governance. CaixaBank aims to mobilise €64bn in sustainable finance by 2024.