bunq has announced the launch of Finn, a Gen AI platform available to all its users. Effectively replacing the search function on the app, Finn will enable bunq users to live the life they want. Through the help of bunq, customer can plan their finances, better budget, navigate the app, easily find transactions and much more.
Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of bunq, spoke with great praise for Finn. Niknam said: “Finn will wow you. Years of AI innovation, coupled with laser focus on our users, allowed us to completely transform banking as you know it. Seeing Generative AI make life so much easier for our users is incredibly exciting.”
Finn is comparable to ChatGPT
Finn will be familiar to anyone who’s ever used OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It has a chat-style text box where users can ask questions or seek advice about their bank account, spending habits, saving and anything else related to money. Finn gives answers to advanced questions like “What is the average amount I spend on groceries per month?” or “How much did I spend on Amazon this year?” It can combine data to answer questions that go beyond transactions, such as “What was that Indian place I went to with a friend in London?”, or “How much did I spend at the cafe near Central Park last Saturday?”
bunq also announced it hit 11 million users across the EU and grew its user deposits by 55% since July 2023, now at €7bn. bunq’s use of AI has played a significant role in the challenger’s rapid expansion across Europe.
bunq has recently introduced new features that will help digital nomads and international businesses easily manage their finances. bunq launched free credit cards for everyone, ready in five minutes.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData