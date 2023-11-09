Bud launches AI-powered data analytics and marketing automation suite. Source: Shutterstock.com

Bud has unveiled an out-of-the-box solution suite which enables anyone in a financial organisation to perform advanced data analytics tasks for marketing, personalisation, segmentation and customer monitoring. The new product brings breakthrough levels of performance to automated marketing and communications, using generative technology, enabling financial institutions to identify and act on new customer segments.

With Bud’s new product, Drive, companies can find patterns and real-time opportunities for up-selling and cross-selling, and deliver strong customer service actions and experiences.

Bud now provides banks and financial institutions with a robust data analytics foundation which integrates into their existing tech stacks. The new capabilities unlock in-depth visibility and understanding of the customer base, acting as a real-time data analyst, enabling financial institutions to build automated sales, marketing, customer service and customer experience journeys, with scale, ease and precision.

The benefits of Drive

Bud’s new Drive product covers four fundamental elements: An AI-powered, actionable Insights Engine. This is designed to uncover real-time insights within the banks’ existing customer data and leverage an unparalleled level of customer understanding based on everyday financial transactions. An AI Insights Analytics finder. This identifies patterns and trends that can be quickly and easily acted upon to allow banks to grow both their product and service offering, supporting high-level objectives such as increasing deposits, reducing credit risk or increasing mortgage or loan revenue/targeting.

Additionally, it has an Action Hub that transforms insights into action by integrating seamlessly with banks’ current and existing analytics and communication tools and infrastructure, to power next-best action initiatives and review the success of previous actions.

Fourthly, a generative AI chatbot, Drive Copilot. A chatbot-driven insight discovery experience, allowing banking staff to simply identify and act on high-impact opportunities.

Ed Maslaveckas, Co-Founder and CEO of Bud Financial, said: “Bud is fundamentally a transaction data specialist, and with our new product Drive we have reached a level of expertise and precision where we can unlock an endless array of insights for our clients, enabling real-time customer base analysis and insight, meaningful segmentation and mass personalisation, and sophisticated automated action flows. With this new product, we’re excited to support our customers’ move towards more customer-centric operations, which ultimately will massively increase productivity, effectiveness and profitability.”