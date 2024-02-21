Bud Financial partners with Fintech Galaxy image credit: shutterstock

Data intelligence platform Bud Financial (Bud) is joining forces with open banking solutions provider, Fintech Galaxy. The aim is to transform how financial institutions, fintechs, and businesses integrate and leverage customer data. The partnership is based on a shared vision to harness the power of open banking and data intelligence. The companies believe that the collaboration will deliver unparalleled insights into customer behaviour and financial needs.

Specifically, Bud and Fintech Galaxy will blend advanced, AI-powered data enrichment techniques with the Open Finance FINX Platform. This will enable financial institutions to craft financial experiences that resonate with individual needs.

Personalised products and experiences

Financial service providers can now offer products such as personal financial management apps, loans, savings accounts and investment plans. These can be tailored to the individual’s financial behaviour and needs.

Better Access to Credit

Lenders can now gain a more in-depth understanding of a customer’s financial history and habits. This means that they can develop more accurate credit scoring models and automate or streamline their affordability decisioning. This reduces risk and opens new avenues for underserved markets.

Tailored money management features

Providers of apps and digital services can integrate financial insights to offer personalised budgeting advice. This helps consumers manage their finances more effectively.

Mirna Sleiman, founder and CEO, Fintech Galaxy, said: “”This isn’t just a partnership. It’s a step towards a future where finance feels friendly, accessible, and genuinely helpful. We’re all in to create a world where your financial services understand and adapt to you — not the other way around.”

Bud Financial co-founder and COO, George Dunning, added: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Fintech Galaxy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Bud, as we bring our proven transaction enrichment capabilities to enhance the open banking experience in the region. The combination of Fintech Galaxy’s robust open banking infrastructure and Bud’s innovative data intelligence will enable banks and fintechs in the Middle East to harness the full potential of customer transaction data. This venture builds on our successful track record in the UK and US markets. It demonstrates Bud’s commitment to delivering its best-in-class data intelligence suite globally. We look forward to contributing to the flourishing fintech ecosystem in the Middle East and transforming the way financial institutions use their data for the benefit of both their customers and their businesses.”

