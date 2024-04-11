Broadstone acquires Vestigo Partners to deepen its credit risk and analytics capabilities. Source: Shutterstock.com

Broadstone has announced the acquisition of Vestigo Partners Limited (Vestigo), an experienced and dynamic analytics and credit risk consultancy established in 2017.

Vestigo primarily provides credit risk, modelling and analytics services to lenders and financial investors, from large household names to non-traditional and specialist lenders. These services are highly regarded by its expanding and diverse client base for the high level of quality, accuracy, expertise and governance.

It also provides a range of bespoke commercial analytics and financial modelling services to ensure data-driven decisions and actionable insight for business stakeholders.

Vestigo will strengthen Broadstone’s Insurance, Regulatory and Risk Advisory division

Vestigo has analysed and reviewed over £50bn of assets, valuing over 150 portfolios across the UK, Europe, Asia and Africa and has a combined 60+ years of credit risk experience across its management team.

The acquisition deepens and broadens the suite of credit risk and analytics services that Broadstone offers and adds some key lenders and investors to its customer-base. The Vestigo team will strengthen Broadstone’s Insurance, Regulatory and Risk Advisory division, established after the acquisition of OAC Ltd in 2023.

Tony Gusmao, Chief Executive Officer of Broadstone, said: “Vestigo Partners Limited has proven credentials in the credit risk market. The dynamic approach of its high-quality and experienced team aligns with Broadstone’s objective of diversifying into new, but entirely complementary, advisory segments of the market. We employ very talented people across the Group and these new segments provide an excellent opportunity for diverse and rewarding careers, not to mention a broader skill set we can call upon for our clients.”

Richard Pinch, Partner at Vestigo, commented: “Broadstone’s ambitions, dedication to quality and service as well as its broad capabilities make this partnership a powerful fit. I am delighted to join Broadstone as we continue to provide a market-leading service to all of our clients and achieve our growth ambitions.”