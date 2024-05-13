Broadridge Financial Solutions to acquire Kyndryl’s Securities Industry Services image credit shutterstock

Global fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions is to acquire Kyndryl’s Securities Industry Services (SIS) wealth and capital markets technology platform. SIS solutions include clearing and settlement, account record keeping, tax and regulatory reporting, and integrated order management activities for Canadian financial services firms. Kyndryl intends to partner with Broadridge Canada by providing managed services and capabilities to SIS.

“The partnership with Kyndryl and the acquisition of the SIS business further underscore Broadridge’s long-standing commitment to being a leading technology provider to Canadian financial services firms,” said Karin Kirkwood, President of Broadridge Canada.

“The combination of the SIS technology business and Kyndryl managed services with our industry-leading Broadridge Wealth Platform will further accelerate our ability to bring innovation to Canada and meet the increasingly complex needs of Canadian firms.”

“Broadridge has been a long-standing partner. This latest collaboration is a win-win for our Canadian clients,” said Farhaz Thobani, President of Kyndryl Canada. “Broadridge shares our commitment to drive technology innovation at scale. It makes them the right acquirer for the SIS business and brings additional innovation to our clients.”

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Broadridge’s financial results and is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. RBC Capital Markets acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Broadridge on the transaction.  Broadridge’s infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance. It links thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

