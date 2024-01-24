British Muslim money – a market poised for growth image credit: shutterstock

Optimising financial products and services for British Muslims offers significant opportunities for brands and financial institutions. It is a segment of the UK population that is bigger than the population of Wales. 1 in 3 British Muslims hold professional jobs and possess a university degree. Some 86% express a desire for Shariah-compliant banking products and services. There is a clear and growing demand for inclusive financial options for a generation with greater disposable income and financial literacy.

Those are just some of the takeaways from a report released by creative agency, Mud Orange. The agency’s Islamic Finance Report reveals a number of financial insights about British Muslims.

They expect to see more diverse options from the finance industry. Specifically, solutions that allow them to engage with progressive and entrepreneurial financial management. As their demand goes unmet, they’re taking it into their own hands and pioneering bespoke Islamic finance companies across investment platforms, mortgage alternative fintechs, to business finance providers.

Mud Orange’s study aims to provide an insightful roadmap for mainstream financial businesses to better engage these underserved consumers.

Mud Orange Islamic Finance Study-key takeaways

The Halal Investment Surge. Approximately 44% of British Muslims are actively exploring Shariah-compliant investment opportunities. There is notable interest among 18–24-year-olds.

Overcoming damaged perceptions. The study reveals a critical gap between the demand for Islamic banking and the current market offerings. This is tarnished by issues of trust and poor customer experience.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Property Entrepreneurs Demand Proper Finance. Some 92% of Muslim property developers and investors emphasise the need for Shariah-compliant financial solutions. These would give them a way to continue with their careers without compromising their values.

Gen Z’s Financial Expectations. 91% of Gen Z Muslims say it’s important to them that their bank offers Sharia-compliant financial products or services. They demonstrate high Islamic finance literacy. This is coupled with a strong preference for Shariah-compliance, setting a new standard for the industry.

Growing Demand for Motor Financing. The lack of Shariah-compliant car financing options has left a gap in the market. This is especially the case among British Muslim men who actively search for halal financing to upscale their car.

Opportunities for brands – bridging the gap in Islamic finance

The existing gap between mainstream and Islamic finance experiences has created a feeling of distrust and scepticism among Muslim consumers. Despite the emergence of innovative and revolutionary players in the Islamic finance sector, a huge hurdle remains to overcome. Mud Orange says that new entrants must strategically invest in their brand, marketing campaigns, customer engagement, and public relations. This is crucial to overcome the negative perceptions left by legacy institutions and herald a new era in Islamic finance.

Arif Miah, Strategy Director at Mud Orange said: “Brands operating in Islamic Finance need to get out of their echo chambers and authentically connect with the financial aspirations and goals of their audiences. They need to produce a brand that positions themselves as genuine allies supporting Muslim progress aligned with their core values. We already work with a handful of Shariah-compliant finance brands. They have seen strong growth when becoming more insightful, intentional, and emotive in their marketing”.