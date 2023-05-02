Boodil, a UK-fintech that specialises in open banking payments, has rolled out the development of its Pay by Portal solution. This enables all of its merchants to send out payment links via SMS, email or by generating a QR code. Customers are then able to checkout via Boodil’s rapid and safe open banking payment method, cutting out the costly card fees.

According to Boodil, its Pay by Portal solution has been built with its clients in mind with no mobile app download required. Merchants are then able to send out the links or generate QR codes for their customers. The solution is fully customisable with brand colours, fonts and logos. It also offers the option to have custom fields, branded email templates or SMS content along with notifications to let merchants know they have been paid.

Dally Singh, Co-founder and CTO of Boodil argues that there is a clear opportunity to build a more flexible and customisable platform to allow businesses to take account to account payments.

“Our Pay by Portal solution allows for a seamless and completely branded experience for merchants to collect account to account payments via either QR codes, payment links or a self-serving customer centric page with full support for payment confirmation for both parties.

Boodil is already working with a range of industries including jewellers, professional services and trade professionals.