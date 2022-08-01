Bank of New Zealand turns to NCR for ATM services

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has formed a strategic partnership with US banking technology provider NCR as part of its digital transformation.

The tie-up will see NCR run BNZ’s ATM fleet through its NCR ATM as a services solution.

The US firm said it has been providing support services to BNZ for many years along with end-to-end ATM support through NCR Managed Services.

As part of the latest collaboration, NCR will own and operate the lender’s off-site, cash dispense ATM fleet and run BNZ’s on-premise fleet of NCR SelfServ ATMs.

BNZ hopes to benefit from NCR’s digital-first technology platform to enhance self-service banking and provide 24/7 access to transactional services to customers.

BNZ general manager, colleague enablement Nick Grieve said: “NCR has been a key part of how we deliver our ATM services to our customers across the country, and their expertise in this area makes them the natural choice to partner for the next phase of our ATM program. With NCR, we are confident our customers will continue to have an exceptional ATM experience.”

NCR Banking president and general manager Frank Hauck said: “Financial institutions across the globe are looking to strategic partners like NCR to manage and provide ATM networks.

“Our partnership with BNZ has spanned more than a half-century and this latest expansion is a testament to our ongoing, best-in-class customer service and evolution toward helping run the self-directed bank.”

In March this year, NCR acquired Spoke Technologies’ fintech intellectual property for open banking for an undisclosed sum.