NCR buys fintech intellectual property to bolster open banking capabilities

US-based banking tech firm NCR Corporation has acquired fintech intellectual property for open banking from Spoke Technologies.

The acquisition is part of NCR’s strategy to accelerate its expansion into the open and international digital banking space.

NCR did not disclose the financial value of the deal.

NCR executive vice president Ismail Amla said: “This is another step in our digital banking services growth strategy. We are excited about the added value this brings to clients who want to drive digital banking in international markets, enable open banking and to bring together retail and financial experiences for our clients and their customers.”

NCR noted that Spoke’s technology adds data integration capabilities to support personalisation and customer-led experiences that can be implemented across financial services.

Additionally, it will support the convergence of finance and retail for its key clients, NCR noted.

Spoke Technologies founder Andrew Tarver said: “With this acquisition, NCR has the software to embed financial services capabilities into every customer experience and build market-leading data intelligence for their clients.”

In February 2021, NCR bought Terafina to strengthen its digital-first banking platform for an undisclosed sum.

Before that, the banking tech firm brokered a deal to buy rival Cardtronics with an enterprise value of around $2.5bn.