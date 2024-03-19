BNY Mellon deploys AI supercomputer Powered by NVIDIA. Source: Shutterstock.com

BNY Mellon has revealed that it has become the first major bank to deploy an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX H100 systems.

Due to the strong collaborative relationship between NVIDIA Professional Services and BNY Mellon, the team was able to install and configure the DGX SuperPOD ahead of typical timelines.

The system is equipped with dozens of NVIDIA DGX systems and NVIDIA InfiniBand networking and based on the DGX SuperPOD reference architecture and delivers computer an impressive processing performance.

BNY Mellon Chief Information Officer Bridget Engle, said: “Key to our technology strategy is empowering our clients through scalable, trusted platforms and solutions. By deploying NVIDIA’s AI supercomputer, we can accelerate our processing capacity to innovate and launch AI-enabled capabilities that help us manage, move and keep our clients’ assets safe.”

Powered by its new system, BNY Mellon plans to use NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to support the build and deployment of AI applications and manage AI infrastructure.

SuperPOD system to tackle emerging opportunities

BNY Mellon oversees nearly $50trn in assets for its clients and helps companies and institutions worldwide access the money they need, support governments in funding local projects, safeguard investments for millions of individuals and more.

BNY Mellon has long been a big figure in the involvement of AI and accelerated computing in the financial services industry. Its AI Hub has more than 20 AI-enabled solutions in production. These solutions support predictive analytics, automation and anomaly detection, among other capabilities. While the firm recognises that AI presents opportunities to enhance its processes to reduce risk across the organisation, it is also actively working to consider and manage potential risks associated with AI through its robust risk management and governance processes.

Some of the use cases supported by DGX SuperPOD include deposit forecasting, payment automation, predictive trade analytics and end-of-day cash balances.

The company has identified more than 600 opportunities in AI during a firmwide exercise last year, and dozens are already in development using such NVIDIA AI Enterprise software as NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA Triton Inference Server and NVIDIA Base Command.