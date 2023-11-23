BMO has brought back its Wrap the Good campaign to coincide with the holiday season. This year, the initiative incorporates a holiday gift guide to bring awareness and support the financial progress of underrepresented groups. These include but are not exclusive to women, indigenous, native, Latino, black, and/or Asian owned businesses. BMO says that the programme underscores its commitment to Zero Barriers to Inclusion. And helps to remove systemic barriers for business owners from underrepresented communities.
BMO is making it easier for shoppers to explore products from these businesses through a curated gift guide at BMOWrapTheGood.com. The website features the ability to explore and shop from over 50 businesses with 300 unique products to gift. The campaign will be supported by the return of complimentary holiday gift wrap. This is available at select BMO branches in Canada and the US.
Initiative underscores BMO’s Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business
“The return of BMO’s Wrap the Good campaign brings attention to inspiring underrepresented businesses during the holiday season,” said Mike Bonner Head, Canadian Business Banking, BMO. “During this challenging economic climate and the increased cost of living, these initiatives are a testament of BMO’s Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, by ensuring our clients’ businesses are set up to succeed and make real financial progress.”
“BMO is proud to highlight our Business Banking clients this holiday season through a convenient, curated gift guide available across North America,” added Niamh Kristufek, Head, US. Business Banking, BMO. “Driven by BMO’s commitment to Zero Barriers to Inclusion, we’re providing a seamless, online platform. This allows customers to build and share their holiday wish lists by email and social media, creating more mindful opportunities to give.”
