BMO scales digital banking capabilities with Dynatrace. Source: Shutterstock.com

Dynatrace has announced that BMO is using the Dynatrace platform to scale its digital capabilities. The Dynatrace platform’s core technologies, including the Grail data lakehouse and Davis hypermodal AI, along with its continuous automation capabilities, assist BMO’s technology, resiliency, and experience operations (TREO) team in accessing precise answers about its technology environment. The insights BMO gains from Dynatrace have helped the bank continually improve the digital banking experience for customers, providing faster banking experiences with lower risk.

Dynatrace Davis AI has resulted in an 80% reduction in the bank’s time to identify issues

Angela Sim, Chief Technology, Resiliency, Experience and Operations Officer, BMO, said: “To drive our digital-first strategy and continue delivering speed and scale for our customers, BMO innovates rapidly and with confidence. The Dynatrace platform has allowed our team to embrace the principles of site reliability engineering (SRE) and ensures reliability is built into the core of our digital banking services. With the help of Dynatrace, we have significantly improved our response time and are increasing our continuous service availability. This allows us to focus on driving innovation and improving the digital experience, helping millions of customers make real financial progress.

“The Dynatrace platform has already delivered significant benefits to BMO. For example, log analytics previously required manual input that would take significant time and resources to complete. With Dynatrace, this process happens in seconds. In a rapidly evolving market, these efficiencies allow us to free up human resources, enabling employees to focus on delivering expert advice and strategic innovation.”

Dynatrace Grail unifies, stores, and processes BMO’s data while retaining the context of the environment where it originated. Dynatrace Davis AI then leverages the unified data from Grail to deliver precise answers in real time, enabling BMO’s TREO team to identify, report, and resolve issues instantly. This has resulted in an 80% reduction in the bank’s mean time to identify (MTTI) issues and root cause analysis (RCA) timelines.

