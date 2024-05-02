BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte Canada, is to continue its BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program. The initiative is dedicated to supporting real financial progress for women-owned businesses.
BMO is pledging a total of C$100,000 for ten women-owned businesses that can demonstrate how they are addressing at least two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).
Each grant recipient will be awarded C$10,000. They also receive BMO business adviser support and have access to additional resources to support their business’ financial progress. This includes BMO for Women workshops, seminars and events, potential membership in select organisations and/or advisory boards.
“Women-owned businesses are a cornerstone in a thriving economy and the drivers of real change as challengers of the status quo, innovators and leaders for the next generation,” said Sharon Haward-Laird, BMO General Counsel and Executive Sponsor of BMO for Women.
“Time and again, research shows that women-owned and women-led businesses adopt innovations and sustainability initiatives more readily. They play a significant role in job creation, and boost GDP. The BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program is another way our bank is working to empower women-owned businesses in Canada as they make measurable, long-lasting impacts.”
“Empowering women-owned businesses is essential to driving innovation and economic growth. By investing in these entrepreneurs and providing critical access to capital, we are securing the prosperity of their businesses and bolstering our global competitiveness,” said Emmy Babalola, Partner, Deloitte Canada.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program: 56 businesses supported since 2020
Inspired by BMO’s Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and the bank’s commitment to double support for women-owned businesses, the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program was created in 2020. Within four years, the program has expanded to reach a diverse range of sectors and industries. It has supported 56 women-owned businesses across North America, providing over $500,000 to the program’s grant recipients and connecting them to business advisors and a vibrant professional network.