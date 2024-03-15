BMO becomes official gold sponsor of the Invictus Games image credit: shutterstock

BMO will be an Official Gold Sponsor of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing. BMO says that its support for the games reinforces its commitment to military service members and Veterans as the Official Bank of the Canadian Defence Community.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 involves 550 competitors from 25 nations in a range of adaptive sports. It will include the first-ever Winter hybrid adaptive sporting programme at an Invictus Games. Newly added Winter hybrid adaptive sports include Alpine Skiing, Alpine Snowboarding, Biathlon, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling. The games will be supported by leading organisations from across Canada, as well as approximately 1,600 volunteers from across the world.

C$5m: BMO support for Veterans’ workforce transition and recovery

Over the last decade, BMO has contributed more than C$5m to support Veterans’ workforce transition and recovery and rehabilitation programmes.

“As the Official Bank of the Canadian Defence Community, BMO is committed to supporting service members, Veterans and their families well beyond their financial well-being,” said Gayle Ramsay, Head of Everyday Banking & Customer Acquisition, Digital & Canadian Products, BMO.

“BMO is proud to celebrate all the competitors who have overcome incredible adversity to compete and to be a part of their recovery journey through sport. Our partnership with the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 embodies our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, driving progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.”

“We are thrilled to have BMO join us as a sponsor for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025,” added Scott Moore, CEO, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

“Their longstanding commitment to the Canadian Defence Community has helped service members and Veterans across all facets of their lives. BMO really listens to help with some of the unique financial challenges service members and Veterans face. We are proud to have them partner with us as a catalyst for positive change, supporting shared healing and rehabilitation.”