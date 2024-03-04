BMO and 1871 are calling for applications for the annual WMNfintech programme. The initiative represents the largest non-profit profit fintech industry programme in North America for women-founded and women-led startups. The programme is designed to help women in fintech make financial progress. It bridges the gender gap in the start-up and tech community by giving entrepreneurs access to a powerful ecosystem. This is focused on helping them grow their business and bring innovative technologies and products forward that support the financial sector.
BMO will host the programme’s final showcase at BMO’s Bay Area office before banking partners, regulators, and trade groups. To qualify, fintech companies must be women-founded or women-led. And they must have – or soon be launching – a brand presence in the US.
WMNfintech launched in 2020 – over 200 jobs created to date
The initiative launched initially in 2020. Women-led fintechs who have come through the programme have raised more than $35m in capital and created over 200 jobs.
“Now gearing up to launch our fifth cohort, WMNfintech has emerged as the best ecosystem in North America that connects women founders with resources and relationships to grow their businesses, pitch products and services, and create real opportunities to secure capital so they can thrive,” said Andrew Harrison, Head of US Digital Partners at BMO. “I’m so proud of our relationship with 1871. I can confidently say that each year, we are delivering on our commitment to make progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society by supporting women who are transforming financial services.”
Five companies will be selected to participate in the WMNfintech program, designed to support the progress of women founders.
“The fintech sector is undergoing an extraordinary evolution. It is propelled by women who are boldly pioneering innovative solutions and driving change. It’s crucial for corporations to engage with these dynamic startups to spark innovation and promote the growth and acknowledgment of women in fintech,” added Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871. “Our continued collaboration with BMO has allowed us to support and observe the remarkable influence of women founders in our joint programme. We are excited to continue this journey.”
