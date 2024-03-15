Big banks called out for ‘window-dressing’ their balance sheets image credit: shutterstock

Are banks simply ‘window-dressing’ their year-end balance sheets to better ease their regulatory requirements? The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision [BCBS] may think so. It wants to change how it judges the largest global bank’s systemic importance.

Giles Edwards, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings, says that the BCBS is fed up with the largest global banks attempts to obscure their importance.



What’s happening: the BCBS is consulting on changes to how it assesses G-SIBs

Balance-sheet metrics: The cornerstone of financial analysis and regulatory assessments, determine how global systemically important banks [G-SIBs] are categorised and the additional loss absorbing buffers they are required to hold.

Says Edwards: “The BCSC argues that using year-end data points for some of these metrics encourages banks to window-dress their year-end balance sheets to ease buffer requirements. The committee is therefore seeking industry feedback on possible averaging frequencies for key indicators–month-end, quarter-end, or daily averaging, preferring the latter.”

Banks are not alone in window-dressing balance sheets at reporting dates to impress or comfort investors

“Nonfinancial corporates may also do this. However, bank balance sheets are more dynamic than those of most corporates,” says Edwards.

“The extent of window-dressing undertaken to improve G-SIB indicators has long been unclear because most banks’ years end on Dec. 31 and markets are seasonal. However, the BCBS says that it now has evidence to disprove the argument around seasonality and demonstrate that window-dressing can have a material influence on banks’ G-SIB categorisation.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Why it matters

In the BCBS’ view, window-dressing causes several problems.

“These include the misidentification of G-SIBs; the mismeasurement of systemic importance; and potential liquidity evaporation in some markets when window-dressing banks pull back before a reporting period ends. Reduced window-dressing would mean that period-end balance sheets would more accurately reflect a bank’s health throughout the period. Still, credit analysts understand that a balance sheet is only ever a moment-in-time financial-health snapshot, and at year-end might be influenced by natural seasonality. Specifically for banks, our views of balance-sheet-based measures–capital, funding, and liquidity–are not overly sensitive to small changes in ratios, so such changes do not sway our opinions of fundamental credit strength.

Looking ahead

The BCBS consultation is open for three months, after which it will reflect on stakeholders’ responses and determine what changes to make.

“The BCBS acknowledges some uncertainties in the data that has led to this consultation, and may attract some criticism as a result. Nevertheless, we consider it highly likely that BCBS will introduce some kind of averaging method, as it already has for calculating leverage ratios. The uncertainty is therefore more about the methodology it will choose. The BCBS will also decide whether changes would apply to some or all the banks in the annual G-SIB assessment exercise (a far larger cohort than the 29 currently designated G-SIBs).”

The changes would only take effect from Jan. 1, 2027 (after the end-2026 G-SIB assessment exercise).