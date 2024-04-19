CaixaBank-one of 19 new BIAN members image credit: shutterstock

BIAN has added 19 new members, bringing total membership to 98 organisations. The rise in membership has helped BIAN further its commitment to forging a new era of banking.

In a time of ongoing change, BIAN continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of banking services. Members benefit from the organisation’s unique approach to collaboration and solving common industry obstacles.

New members include Commonwealth Bank, TSB, Caixa Bank. Nedbank, Navy Federal Credit Union, Vietnam International Bank, de Volksbank, Mavidev, Bain & Co, SID Global Solutions, Zoot, Veripark, Solace, Kyndryl and Samlink, Warba Bank, 2innovate, Grand Central by Backbase and Electronic Payment Group of the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

“We have long admired the impact BIAN has had on the industry. Its ability to define best practices aimed at driving digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency across the financial services landscape furthers our commitment to integrating the interoperability and expansion principles of Frame Banking clients. We look forward to building the next generation of payments with BIAN and its members,” said Hugo Sacchi, CEO of 2innovate.

Over the last 12 months, BIAN developed and published the third iteration of its ‘Coreless Banking’ initiative. The API-based services architecture is designed to resolve the challenges banks face with interoperability. In 2024, BIAN is focused on working with its members to determine how AI can be used to not only transform operations but also improve how BIAN standards are implemented across each organisation.

“The overall success of BIAN is down to the expertise and dedication of our members. As we look to solve the obstacles that commonly hold us back, the diverse experience of our new members will have a significant impact on our progress. I’m extremely proud to see BIAN grow, and can’t wait to what we achieve over the next year,” said Hans Tesselaar, Executive Director, BIAN.

