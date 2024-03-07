BBVA and Cisco strengthen partnership. Source: Shutterstock.com

Cisco and BBVA have announced the companies have deepened their strategic alliance and signed a Strategic Whole Portfolio Agreement (WPA), providing BBVA faster access to Cisco’s software and Customer Experience (CX) portfolio. BBVA is the first EMEA-based financial services institution to sign a WPA with Cisco in Europe and Latin America.

The five-year agreement includes solutions in cybersecurity, collaboration, data centre, networking and services. The agreement with BBVA spans operations across multiple countries. It includes proactive services provided by a specialised Cisco team and promotes collaborative innovation. Additionally, the deal simplifies management by consolidating 3,000 individual contracts into a single unified agreement. This streamlines BBVA’s global IT operations, significantly improving efficiency.

BBVA will leverage Cisco’s whole portfolio, including the latest AI-driven innovations

José Luis Elechiguerra, Global Head of Engineering at BBVA, said: “BBVA’s alliance with Cisco is more than a supplier-customer relationship. After eight years of Strategic Partnership working together, BBVA premises and employees worldwide will have access to not only current but future Cisco technological developments. Additionally, the agreement allows BBVA to achieve significant efficiency and productivity gains,” adds Jordi García, Global Head of Strategy & Performance of Engineering at BBVA.

Oliver Tuszik, President of Cisco’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA), added: “We are proud to support the continued growth of one of the world’s leading financial institutions. For over a decade, BBVA has pioneered the digitisation of banking in Spain and globally by putting customer experience at the centre. During the next stage of our strategic partnership, together we will leverage the power of Cisco’s whole portfolio, including the latest AI-driven innovations, to accelerate their transformation.”

Since 2016, BBVA and Cisco’s team have collaborated to create the bank of the future, leveraging technologies like collaboration, networking, data centre and security. This strategic digital partnership, along with alliances with other tech companies, has accelerated BBVA’s transformation.

