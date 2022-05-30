Barclays to close additional 27 branches as digital banking gains popularity

Banking group Barclays has announced plans to close further 27 branches in the UK, joining its peers in reducing the branch network.

The bank said it is closing branches due to increased use of digital channels for banking, media reports said.

Barclays has claimed that over the last nine years, its digital customer base has grown to ten million.

With new closures, the number of Barclays’ branches to close in 2022 will rise to over 100.

According to the lender’s estimates, more than 70% of transactions can be carried out digitally and less than 10% of transactions are carried out via branches.

“We continue to review and adjust our branch footprint to ensure it reflects the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking. We will always give 12 weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank,” a Barclays spokesperson said.

Barclays said it would work with communities to provide alternative banking support.

These alternatives include the use of Post Office and ‘pop-up branches’ across the UK in locations such as libraries, business hubs and community centres.

Last week, Lloyds Banking Group said it will shutter additional 28 branches, which will impact 69 full-time workers.

In March this year, HSBC announced said it will shutter 69 branches in the UK in 2022.